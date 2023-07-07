The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is pleased to announce that it has completed its selection of over 300 participants attending the much anticipated WAJIC conference from the 24th to the 26th of July 2023.

We are less than three weeks away from having some of the greatest minds and enthusiasts from various sectors come together to dialogue and find solutions to some of the big questions facing the West Africa journalism landscape with a specific eye on West Africa.

We have attendees coming from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia. A sizable portion of them are journalists from newsrooms around West Africa and researchers, academics, and civil society participants from across the sub-region. We are convinced that, along with delegates and speakers from Africa, Europe, and the US, we have what it takes to set the groundwork for a more promising future for accountability journalism in West Africa.

“Democracy and its values, such as inclusion and participation, are at the core of the vision and mission of the CJID,” says Tobi Oluwatola, executive director of the Centre, “Therefore, to ensure that we are gathering ideas and opinions that may accurately represent the West African Region, we found it important to choose individuals from a diverse range of industries, ethnicities, and backgrounds” he continues. This, he believes, will not just make for rich conversation but instil a sense of ownership that would inspire many to take the lessons home and be change-makers in their local context.

CJID encourages the public to follow up on preparations and other crucial information concerning the conference, panellists, participants and much more on www.wajic.thecjid.org event. The centre is eager to make this one enormous move toward improving journalism in West Africa and hopes you will join in.

