A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has asked the state government to stop the payment of his monthly pension as an ex-governor.

Mr Daniel is now the senator representing the Ogun East district.

His request was in view of the “ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state.”

The senator made the request through a letter he sent to the state governor and dated 14th June, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The statement read in part: “I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of 676,376.95 (gross) (Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five Kobo) being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

“It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left the office in 2011, I have not benefitted from any welfare packages, be it medical, furniture, transportation etc.”

Many state governments award their former governors generous pensions, despite the payment being widely criticised.

Many former governors have taken other public offices as senators or ministers at the federal level.

