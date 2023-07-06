The Senate has called on personnel of the Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to enforce penalties on motorists who park in undesignated garages on Abuja highways.

The call for enforcing penalties on road offenders was a sequel to a motion jointly sponsored by Aliyu Wadada (SDP, Nasarawa West) and Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT) at the plenary on Thursday.

Leading debate on the motion, Mr Wadada noted that transporters within the FCT metropolis had formed a “terrible habit” of picking and dropping off passengers indiscriminately and also parking at non-designated parking zones on the highways.

The senator noted that the “terrible habit” of transporters on the Abuja highways is causing unnecessary traffic congestion and accidents on the highways.

He said if parking at undesignated garages in the Abuja metropolis is not properly controlled, it may generate accidents and become a serious security threat.

Mr Wadada stated that if the illegal pick-ups and drop off continue, it may affect the easy commuting of essential service vehicles such as fire service, ambulance and police to access points where their services might be urgently needed.

He, therefore, prayed to the Senate to urge the FCT administration, the VIO, FRSC and other traffic agencies to commence a joint task force to eradicate the illegal garages.

The senator also requested that the Senate should urge the task force to enforce the penalty for the creation of illegal garages within the Abuja metropolis.

In her remarks, Mrs Kingibe said controlling parking at illegal garages is necessary, considering that the FCT is the face of the country.

“There are provisions for parks in the master plan, and those things should be immediately restored,” she said.

Other senators who contributed to the motion are; Eyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia) and Isa Jibril (APC, Kogi East).

When it was put to the vote by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, the senators voted overwhelmingly in support of the motion.

