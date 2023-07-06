The Senate has urged the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to embark on remedial works on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Urachima and Umueshi gully erosion sites in Ideato North and South Local Governments in Imo State.

It urged the agencies to jointly engage geologists, hydrologists, and environmental engineers, to conduct assessments and implement measures like stabilisation, gabion installations, and terracing, to prevent further losses and minimise risks to nearby communities.

The Senate resolution was a sequel to a motion at plenary on Thursday on “Urgent Need to Carry-Out Remedial Work on Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Urachima and Umueshi Gully Erosion Sites in Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs, Imo State.

The motion was sponsored by Osita Izunaso (APC-Imo).

Mr Izunaso, in his lead debate, said the total collapse of the Obodoukwu, Urualla, Akokwa, Umumaisiaku, Umuchima and Umueshi gully erosion sites has become treacherous, leading to loss of human lives, properties worth over N4 billion and inflicted severe injuries.

He decried the continuous loss of lives, businesses and properties of individuals, non-governmental organisations and the government by the erosion menace.

He said the total number of affected communities was twelve and that the two local governments share borders with Anambra, Enugu and Abia states.

READ ALSO:

He expressed concern that the gullies and floodwaters were now beyond the Imo State Government, hence, the need for the federal government’s presence to undertake immediate remedial work urgently.

He said this was to mitigate the risks and prevent further loss of lives, properties, and environmental degradation in the affected areas.

The Senate urged NEMA to urgently implement a community resettlement plan to relocate residents from high-risk areas, providing them with adequate housing, livelihood support, and amenities.

It further urged NEMA and EFO to establish community-based initiatives to enhance resilience, such as emergency response teams, evacuation plans, and the formation of local task forces focused on disaster management.

The Senate commended the Imo government on its quick response and intervention, which saved some lives and reclaimed many properties.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

