President Bola Tinubu‘s ministerial list is not ready, his spokesperson has said.
Presidential spokesperson Dele Alake said this while addressing reporters in Abuja on Thursday.
“There is no iota of truth in all of those things,” Mr Alake said of the rumours surrounding the ministerial list.
“When the President is good and read, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”
Mr Tinubu, sworn in as president on 29 May, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before 29 July as mandated by law.
Details later…
