The embattled candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme, has explained how she obtained different scores of 362 and 249 from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) when she checked her result.

JAMB and the 19-year-old Miss Mmesoma have, within the last few days, engaged in claims and counterclaims over the authenticity of the 362 score claimed by the candidate.

While Miss Mmesoma said she saw a 362 score on the JAMB portal when she checked her result, the examination body has consistently insisted that the result did not emanate from it.

JAMB said it stopped using the format of the copy of the result notification slip displayed in a viral video by the candidate, saying out of more than 1.6 million candidates that sat the examination in 2023, only Miss Mmesoma has such a copy of the result.

JAMB said the format of the notification slip being paraded by the candidate was last used in 2021.

The examination body also announced the withdrawal of Miss Mmesoma’s “authentic” 2023 UTME result, where she reportedly scored 249. The decision, JAMB claimed, is a punishment for her dishonest conduct.

Candidate sticks to her guns

The candidate and her father, Romanus Ejikeme, have, however, stuck to their guns, insisting that both the 362 and 249 scores emanated for JAMB.

Speaking to Channels Television on Wednesday morning, Miss Mmesoma narrated how she came by the two different scores of 362 and 249.

The candidate said she first checked her result on the JAMB portal, where she saw 362. She added that she checked her result on the phone and not at a computer centre or a cyber cafe.

She said: “I went to the JAMB portal. There, I tried to get my result, then they directed me to another site. There, I put in my registration number, and the result came out,” she said. “I didn’t go to any computer centre. It’s the result they gave me that I downloaded.”

The candidate also said that she saw 362 when she checked her result using the USSD code provided by JAMB.

“The one I checked on the USSD code is the 362 that I saw,” she said.

According to her, it was after this that she sent an SMS to JAMB through the JAMB student support system, “but they didn’t give a reply.”

“The only SMS I sent to JAMB was through the JAMB student support system, but they didn’t reply,” she said.

The candidate said: “After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249. Then I sent them a message there to know what really happened –on the JAMB support system. If they go to their system. They’ll see it there.”

‘JAMB unfair to me’

Reacting to the three-year suspension and the withdrawal of her result, she said she felt bad and that her parents also found the decision strange.

She said: “It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that, and they said that I forged my result. It’s not fair to me.”

She denied the forgery allegation against her and insisted that the 362 score she claimed was also obtained from the JAMB portal.

Eight-person probe panel

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has constituted an independent panel to investigate the matter.

The eight-person panel is led by Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor.

“It is not our wish to join the slanging match or take sides at this stage. But as a responsible government, we have decided to undertake an independent investigation into the matter,” a statement from the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, reads.

“In the light of the above, Anambra State Government has set up a committee of inquiry to investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma matter thoroughly.”

Other panel members include the state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh; Mercy Okonkwo, Maduabuchi Dukor, Jaja Nwanegbo and Mary-Felicia Opara, all professors.

Others are Uchenna Umeifekwem, a reverend cannon, and Chukwuemeka Agbata, the Managing Director, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency.

