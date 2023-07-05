The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of 35 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to states and formations nationwide.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the order was issued following the approval of the IGP’s recommendation by the Police Service Commission for the deployment.

He said the postings were in line with the commitment of the police leadership to ensure effective policing, security and maintenance of law and order in Nigeria.

Mr Adejobi said the newly posted commissioners were Adelesi Oluwarotimi, Kwara; Adebola Hamzat, Oyo; Augustina Ogbodo, Ebonyi; Samuel Musa, Kebbi; Aderemi Adeoye, Anambra; Auwal Musa, Bauchi State and Alamatu Mustapha, Ogun State.

Others are Margaret Ochalla, Police Special Fraud Unit Annex Lagos; Banji Ogunrinde, Head, the Explosive Ordnance Unit; Rhoda Olofu, Ports Authority Police, Western Lagos; Kareem Musa, Interpol Annex, Lagos; Audu Dabigi, Border Patrol Force and Abibo Reuben, Police Mobile Force.

He said the rest are Adekunle Olusokan, Welfare FHQ Abuja; Omolara Oloruntola, Special Fraud Unit FCID Abuja, and Abaniwonda Olufemi, Deputy Force Secretary, amongst others.

The police spokesperson said the IGP had called on the newly deployed CPs to key into his policies, vision and mission for the Nigerian Police Force.

The IGP urged the senior officers to prioritise the safety and well-being of citizens and ensure adherence to the principles of fairness, professionalism and respect for human rights.

He urged the CPs to lead by example and foster harmonious relationships with other security agencies, community leaders and relevant stakeholders.

The IGP has urged the officers to promote intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies and community engagement initiatives to enhance public trust and confidence in the police.

(NAN)

