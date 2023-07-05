The Christian Blind Mission (CBM), an international charity catering to the visually impaired, has donated eye treatment equipment worth N100 million to the Jigawa State government.

The equipment was donated during the launch of the implementation of eye treatment targeting 53,920 people across the 27 local governments in the state.

The CBM’s Country Director, Bright Ekweremadu, stated this at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, last Tuesday during the exercise launch.

Mr Ekweremadu said the CBM’s Comprehensive and Inclusive Eye Health Project for Jigawa State aims to improve the visual health of the population in the state.

“The project will be implemented for forty-one (41) months. It will aim to reach 53,920 direct and 3.9 Million indirect beneficiaries,” Mr Ekweremadu said.

He said the equipment would be shared across five general hospitals in the five emirate headquarters – Dutse, Hadejia, Ringim, Gumel, and Kazaure.

The equipment included five slit lamps with an applanation tonometer, five auto keratometers, five surgical microscopes, an IOL master, five A-scans, 10 Retinoscopes, 10 Ophthalmoscopes, 15 visual acuity charts (electronic), five I-care Tonometers.

Other equipment are five Fundus cameras, 70 Snellen’s diagrams, 15 Cataract sets, three Optical workshops, and Low vision kits for trained optometrists.

Mr Ekweremadu said all the equipment would be shared across the eye treatment centres in the general hospitals adding that the buildings in the treatment centres must comply with accessibility requirements for disabled persons.

The secretary to the state government, Bala Ibrahim, said the people will forever be grateful to CBM for its service to humanity in the last 28 years.

“The health sector, especially in the eye healthcare sector, is grateful to the CBM, who have been here with us for over 28 years. We are so overwhelmed with happiness,” Mr Ibrahim said.

“The donation shows their consistency. They are very reliable, and the equipment they have donated is very impressive. We are very impressed with the generosity.

“Their (CBM) level of commitment and the love they have for the people of Jigawa state and their penchant for ensuring eye care service delivery is reaching our people is commendable.

“This is a good compliment to the efforts of the government in the area of healthcare service delivery, we appreciate CBM, and we cannot thank them enough, the official said.

About the CBM

The Christian Blind Mission (CBM) is an international Christian development organisation committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities in the world’s poorest communities.

CBM was founded in 1908 by German Pastor Ernst Jakob. The organisation is working with United Friends of Vision to implement last year’s UN General Assembly resolution – Vision for Everyone – to maintain global momentum for eye health as an accelerator for progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In Nigeria, the National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey conducted from 2005-2007 showed the prevalence of blindness in people of all ages was estimated to be 0.78 per cent.

The North-west geo-political zone of Nigeria, where Jigawa is located, was found to have the most significant number of blind adults in the country.

The prevalence of blindness in Jigawa State is high. An official record from the state’s Ministry of Health reveals that the government treated 283,673 cases of onchocerciasis (River blindness) across its 17 local government areas of 167 endemic communities in 2017.

This was indicated in the report of the state’s neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) by the control programme unit of the Ministry of Health. The report said 595,225 males were treated while 312,552 females were treated, 85 per cent of total coverage recorded during the year under review.

The report added that 781,405 people with Trachoma were treated in four vulnerable local government areas of the state, with a total of 303,945 males and 338,455 females, representing 82 per cent success coverage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

