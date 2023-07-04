The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has received the case file of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, who illegally declared the result of the governorship election in the state in April.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Ari caused a stir after the supplementary election in Adamawa state on 16 April when he declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha Dahiru, also called Binani, as the winner of the election even though votes were still being counted and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Ahmadu Finitiri in a clear lead.

INEC, however, dismissed Mr Ari’s declaration while former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the REC’s suspension on the commission’s request.

The commission also asked the police to investigate and prosecute Mr Ari for his unlawful act.

Police submit 215 case files

Mr Yakubu disclosed that the police had concluded investigations and forwarded Mr Ari’s case file to the commission for prosecution.

Speaking when he received other RECs from across the country for the post-election review of 2023 polls, he said: “I can confirm that the Nigeria Police concluded its investigation of the conduct of our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State and submitted the case file to us. Appropriate action will be taken in a matter of days and Nigerians will be fully informed.”

Apart from Mr Ari’s case, he said the police have also submitted 215 case files of individuals arrested for electoral offences during the 2023 elections.

“I can also confirm that we have received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police following their arrest and the conclusion of investigation into electoral offences arising from the 2023 General Election,” he added.

“We are presently looking at all the evidence of infractions during the election, including the prosecution of offenders. We are looking at the activities of all actors involved in the election, including some of our high-ranking officials.”

NBA provides pro-bono services

Mr Yakubu said the commission would be working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the alleged offenders.

He added that 427 lawyers across the country have volunteered to render pro bono services to the commission.

“They are not charging legal fees but by mutual agreement the commission will provide a token amount to cover for filing fees/expenses,” he said.

He appreciated the NBA and its president, Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for the collaboration.

He also said the commission would be working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on the prosecution of cases relating to vote buying and associated violations.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

