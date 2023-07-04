PREMIUM TIMES Capital Market and Companies Correspondent, Ronald Adamolekun, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards.
Mr Adamolekun and five others were shortlisted in the “Africa Growth Story” category of the award.
He was shortlisted for the Awards for his entries “Facing High Wheat Prices, Nigerian Bakers Turn to Potato Puree” and “Among Underserved Nigerians, Awareness of Health Insurance Remains Poor but Insurtech Offers Hope.”
“One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition,” the organisers said in a statement announcing the shortlists on Tuesday.
Mr Adamolekun is the chief business correspondent covering the capital market and companies at PREMIUM TIMES.
His broad reporting experience spans financial markets, corporate corruption, financial inclusion, banking, and agri-business.
He is a grantee of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, the second-prize winner of the Finance & Capital Markets Reporting category at the 2022 PwC Media Excellence Awards, and the first runner-up in the online category of the 2023 Pan-African (Re)Insurance Journalism Awards.
The Sanlam Awards
The Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have recognised and rewarded exceptional business journalism in Africa since 1974.
Before this cycle of the awards, the competition was made up of seven category prizes and three main awards – The African Growth Story, Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, Consumer Financial Education, Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting), and Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting).
However, this year, the organisers introduced a new category, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), with two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society.
According to the organisers, this category received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.
“The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries,” they said.
On his part, Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent.”
He described the entries as “highly competitive”, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, reflecting the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the business world with compelling human-interest angles.
The winner of each category will receive R25,000 (about N645,000) prize money, while the overall winner – Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year – will receive R35,000 (904,000). All winners will get certificates of recognition.
The organisers said that the 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners would be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.
See the full lists of the shortlisted Journalists below:
Category: Business and companies
Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole—amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Ann Crotty—Financial Mail
David McKay—Financial Mail
Dewald van Rensburg—amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Rob Rose—Financial Mail
Category: Financial markets
David McKay—Financial Mail
Lisa Steyn—News24
Marc Hasenfuss—Financial Mail
Rob Rose—Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Consumer financial education
Bruce Whitfield—Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield
Londiwe Buthelezi—News24, Today’s Trustee
Maya Fisher-French—City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money
Ruan Jooste—Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: African Growth Story
Kingsley Jeremiah—The Guardian, Nigeria
Mahamadi Sebogo—Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
Mbongeni Mguni—Mmegi, Botswana
Ndamu Sandu—Business Times, Zimbabwe
Paul Murungi—Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ronald Adamolekun—Premium Times, Nigeria
Category: ESG: Business and the Environment
Denene Erasmus—Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa
Justice Nwafor—Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria
Lisa Steyn—News24, South Africa
Olugbenga Adanikin—The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria
Paul Murungi—Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman—EIB Network, Ghana
Rob Rose—Financial Mail, South Africa
Category: ESG: Business and Society
Gbenga Salau—The Guardian, Nigeria
Lameez Omarjee—News24
Lisa Steyn—News24
Rob Rose—Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio
Bruce Whitfield—The Money Show – Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567
Destiny Onyemihia—Voice of Nigeria
Henry Tataw Ekambi—CRTV, Cameroon
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman—EIB Network, Ghana
Ruan Jooste—Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Broadcast – TV/Video
Devi Sankaree Govender—The Devi Show
Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen—Steinhest on Showmax
