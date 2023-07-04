PREMIUM TIMES Capital Market and Companies Correspondent, Ronald Adamolekun, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards.

Mr Adamolekun and five others were shortlisted in the “Africa Growth Story” category of the award.

He was shortlisted for the Awards for his entries “Facing High Wheat Prices, Nigerian Bakers Turn to Potato Puree” and “Among Underserved Nigerians, Awareness of Health Insurance Remains Poor but Insurtech Offers Hope.”

“One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition,” the organisers said in a statement announcing the shortlists on Tuesday.

Mr Adamolekun is the chief business correspondent covering the capital market and companies at PREMIUM TIMES.

His broad reporting experience spans financial markets, corporate corruption, financial inclusion, banking, and agri-business.

He is a grantee of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, the second-prize winner of the Finance & Capital Markets Reporting category at the 2022 PwC Media Excellence Awards, and the first runner-up in the online category of the 2023 Pan-African (Re)Insurance Journalism Awards.

The Sanlam Awards

The Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have recognised and rewarded exceptional business journalism in Africa since 1974.

Before this cycle of the awards, the competition was made up of seven category prizes and three main awards – The African Growth Story, Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, Consumer Financial Education, Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting (in business reporting), and Broadcast: Television/Video (in business reporting).

However, this year, the organisers introduced a new category, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), with two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society.

According to the organisers, this category received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.

“The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries,” they said.

On his part, Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent.”

He described the entries as “highly competitive”, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, reflecting the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the business world with compelling human-interest angles.

The winner of each category will receive R25,000 (about N645,000) prize money, while the overall winner – Sanlam Financial Journalist of the Year – will receive R35,000 (904,000). All winners will get certificates of recognition.

The organisers said that the 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners would be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

See the full lists of the shortlisted Journalists below:

Category: Business and companies

Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole—amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Ann Crotty—Financial Mail

David McKay—Financial Mail

Dewald van Rensburg—amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Rob Rose—Financial Mail

Category: Financial markets

David McKay—Financial Mail

Lisa Steyn—News24

Marc Hasenfuss—Financial Mail

Rob Rose—Financial Mail

Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Consumer financial education

Bruce Whitfield—Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield

Londiwe Buthelezi—News24, Today’s Trustee

Maya Fisher-French—City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money

Ruan Jooste—Personal Finance

Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: African Growth Story

Kingsley Jeremiah—The Guardian, Nigeria

Mahamadi Sebogo—Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Mbongeni Mguni—Mmegi, Botswana

Ndamu Sandu—Business Times, Zimbabwe

Paul Murungi—Daily Monitor, Uganda

Ronald Adamolekun—Premium Times, Nigeria

Category: ESG: Business and the Environment

Denene Erasmus—Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa

Justice Nwafor—Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria

Lisa Steyn—News24, South Africa

Olugbenga Adanikin—The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria

Paul Murungi—Daily Monitor, Uganda

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman—EIB Network, Ghana

Rob Rose—Financial Mail, South Africa

Category: ESG: Business and Society

Gbenga Salau—The Guardian, Nigeria

Lameez Omarjee—News24

Lisa Steyn—News24

Rob Rose—Financial Mail

READ ALSO: Premium Times journalist nominated for top global journalism award

Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio

Bruce Whitfield—The Money Show – Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567

Destiny Onyemihia—Voice of Nigeria

Henry Tataw Ekambi—CRTV, Cameroon

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman—EIB Network, Ghana

Ruan Jooste—Personal Finance

Ryk van Niekerk—Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Broadcast – TV/Video

Devi Sankaree Govender—The Devi Show

Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen—Steinhest on Showmax

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

