The Arewa Youth Assembly has called on the Nigerian government to use other means to address the security problems in the North-west region and other parts of the country instead of granting amnesty to non-state actors.

The group, in a statement signed by its Speaker, Muhammad Danlami, said it does not believe the advice of a former Zamfara Governor, Ahmad Yarima, would bring an end to the issue.

Mr Yarima had advised President Bola Tinubu to grant amnesty to repentant terrorists operating in the country’s North-west region just like a former president, Umaru Yar’adua did to militants in the Niger Delta region.

The group said it disagrees with Mr Yarima’s stand because amnesty was not a long-term solution to the security challenges in the region.

“While we recognise the complexity of the security challenges facing our region, we believe that negotiating with bandits is not a viable long-term solution. Banditry and other forms of criminality pose a significant threat to the peace and stability of our country. Therefore, we urge the relevant authorities, including the federal government, to prioritise the use of all necessary means to address this menace,” Mr Danlami said.

The group said it believes the best option would be to use force within legal boundaries to fight banditry.

“In light of the escalating security situation in our region, the Arewa Youth Assembly calls upon President Tinubu to take decisive action in dealing with the terrorist. We believe that the use of brute force, within legal and ethical boundaries, may be necessary to decimate these renegades and restore peace in the country.

“We understand the complexities and challenges associated with using force, but we firmly believe that the safety and security of our people must be the paramount consideration. We, therefore, implore President Tinubu to employ all available resources, including the armed forces, to eradicate the threat posed by terrorists in our region,” the statement added.

It said it would continue to support the efforts being made by Nigerian Armed Forces in fighting insecurity in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

