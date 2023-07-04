The senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has been announced as the senate leader for the 10th Senate.

Dave Umahi, representing Ebonyi South, was also announced as deputy senate leader.

Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, was announced as chief whip of the Senate, while Lola Ashiru, representing Kwara South, was announced as deputy chief whip of the Senate.

The announcement for the principal positions was made at a plenary presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday upon the resumption of members of the upper legislative chamber.

Mr Akpabio said the newly appointed principal officers were consensus candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate.

After the announcement was made, Mr Akpabio directed the new principal officers to be seated at their appropriate seats in the front row.

Other members of the Senate congratulated the newly appointed principal officers.

The senate president, after that, announced a closed-door session.

Mwadkwon, Olalere were named minority leaders

Upon resumption from the closed-door session, Mr Akpabio said that the six minority parties in the upper house had picked their leaders.

He, therefore, announced Simon Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) as the minority leader and Oyewunmi Olalere (PDP, Osun West) as the deputy minority leader.

He said Darlington Nwokeocha (LP, Abia Central) was appointed minority Whip, while Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central) emerged as deputy minority whip.

After the announcement, the Senate President directed the minority leaders to sit at their appropriate seats in the front row.

