The senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has been announced as the senate leader and Dave Umahi representing Ebonyi South, was announced as deputy senate leader for the 10th Senate.

Ali Ndume representing Borno South, was announced as chief whip of the Senate, while Lola Ashiru representing Kwara South, was announced as deputy chief whip of the Senate.

The announcement for the principal positions was made at a plenary presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday upon the resumption of members of the upper legislative chamber.

Mr Akpabio said the newly appointed principal officers were consensus candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate.

After the announcement was made, Mr Akpabio directed the newly-principal officers to be seated at their appropriate seats in the front row.

Other members of the Senate congratulate the newly appointed principal officers.

The senate president, after that, announced a closed-door session.

The consensus candidate for the position of minority leader of the Senate has yet to be announced.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

