The former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has advocated that the Bola Tinubu administration should engage in dialogue with terror groups, locally called bandits, operating in the North-west.

Mr Yerima said this while addressing journalists after meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja.

He said the current government should conduct a similar dialogue as the one that led to the amnesty programme for militants in Niger Delta after dialogue with the Umar Yar’Adua administration.

“These people are Nigerians and I believe that the Nigerian military and other security agencies have the capacity to deal with them squarely if directed and are given the resources they require, support and the political will.

“But the collateral damage that will be associated with the actions they will take is what I believe should be avoided. In the past, the late President Umaru Yar’adua had similar interaction with militants of the Niger-Delta and it was successful,” he said.

Details later…

