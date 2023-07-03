The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has announced the schedule of its registration for the conduct of this year’s post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (P-UTME) screening exercise.

The exercise is conducted for candidates seeking graduate admission into the university.

For reasons of the coronavirus pandemic, among others, the university did not conduct the screening test in 2022. It only graded the candidates based on the UTME scores and their grades in the senior school certificate examinations (SSCE).

Meanwhile, eligible applicants for the screening exercise are those who score 200 and above in the UTME and chose the university as their first choice.

Schedule

According to a statement by the university‘s Registrar, Ọladẹjọ Azeez, the 2023/2024 admission exercise screening is scheduled to commence on Monday, 10 July, and 28 July.

The university, however, fixed the screening test to hold between Monday, 31st July and Friday, 4th August, a statement by Mr Azeez said.

Eligible candidates

Mr Azeez said only candidates who chose the university as their first choice in the UTME would be considered.

Such candidates, he said, must have also secured a minimum of 200 points in the 2023 UTME and possess at least five credit passes, including English Languages and Mathematics, in one sitting in their O/Level results.

He said candidates younger than sixteen years old by 31st October would not be considered for admission.

He added that candidates previously expelled by the university are not eligible for admission.

“Only candidates who must have uploaded their O/Level results on JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) on or before 13th August, 2023 will be considered for admission,” he said. “Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Screening will not be considered for admission.”

“Former students of the university whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status could re-apply on condition that the new admission shall be for a new programme/course different from the former programme/course.”

Procedure

The university said the screening fee is N2,000 and urged applicants to be wary of fraudsters.

To register for the screening, candidates are to visit the university’s website,

“Click on Admissions, click on Post-UTME Application, log in with UTME number as username and surname in lowercase as password, generate and print payment advice, proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online, return to the University portal to complete the screening form, print Post-UTME Examination Pass.”

The candidates are then to sit m their post-UTME online aptitude test on the scheduled dates.

