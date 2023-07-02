The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained why corps members are yet to receive their June allowances a day after the month ended.

Nigerians who have completed their bachelor’s degree and Higher National Diploma programmes are legally mandated to participate in a youth service scheme for 12 months in any state other than their states of origin.

During the 12 months, the corps members are entitled to a monthly allowance of N33,000, a little above Nigeria’s current minimum wage.

Serving corps members are, however, yet to receive their June allowances until the second day of July.

Reasons for delay

The NYSC’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement, blamed the development on the various banks used by the corp members.

According to Mr Megwa, the management of the NYSC remitted the corps members’ allowances to the banks a few days before the end of the month.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of corps members’ allowance since the 27th of June, and remittances made the same day to various banks accordingly. The delay currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit corps members’ accounts.”

Mr Megwa, however, stated that the management is already interfacing with the banks to ensure speedy processing of the allowances.

“In line with the above, NYSC management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast-track the payment of corps members’ June allowance without further delay.

He also urged corps members to remain calm and be law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service, saying, “the scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

