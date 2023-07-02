One week after his death in an auto crash, the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) released the burial details and plans to immortalise the late Professor of Communication, Lai Oso.

The association, which Mr Oso served as its president between 2014 and 2020, said it is also working with other media organisations and civil societies to raise support for the family of the deceased.

Mr Oso had in 2020 handed over the association’s leadership baton to another egghead and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Umaru Pate.

Mr Pate described the death of his predecessor as a “collective loss of immense proportions,” saying the deceased was a “highly respected intellectual giant.”

Since Mr Oso’s demise on 24 June, the celebration of his contributions in academic and professional circles has continued to flood the Nigerian media space, even as well-wishers have continued to troop to his country home in Sagamu, Ogun State, to commiserate with his wife, Abimbola Oso, children and family members.

Other funeral details

In a statement shared by the ACSPN Secretary and Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State, Nosa Owens-Ibie, the remains of Mr Oso will be interred on Friday, 14 July, on the fourth day of the funeral programmes.

The first day of the programme, the statement said, will feature a special session of tribute, which will be held at the deceased’s last place of work- Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, on 11 July.

Meanwhile, an event tagged; “Prof. Lai Oso: A Day of Tributes” is scheduled to be held on 12v July in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, and other locations, including communication schools and media houses, among others.

On the third day of the programme – 13 July – a wake will be held at Mercy Hall, Sagamu, by 4.00 p.m.

Activities to honour Mr Oso

ACSPN gave some highlights of plans already developed to honour the communication scholar, noting that a delegation of the body visited the former leader’s home to commiserate with the family.

Mr Owens-Ibie also disclosed that a team of university lecturers, coordinated, among others, by Eserinune Mojaye of the National Open University of Nigeria, and Muyiwa Popoola of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, “are vigorously rallying resources to support the family.”

Media, civil society efforts

According to the statement, the groups collaborating to immortalise Mr Oso includes Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, PREMIUM TIMES, International Press Centre (IPC), African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), and Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

ACSPN also disclosed that it plans to have a special session in honour of Mr Oso during its 10th annual conference, already slated to hold between 6 and 7 September in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory (FCT).

ACSPN added that a book project in honour of Prof Oso is to be published, noting that “it would include major contributors and contributions from scholars and professionals across Nigeria and beyond.”

It said the required announcements would be made as appropriate.

“Some other activities would be unveiled by other entities in appreciation of Prof Oso’s contributions, going forward,” the statement said.

