Ivanna Bay spotted at Davido’s Portugal show

Last week, Davido was caught in a controversial web when a US-based model, Anita Brown, said she was pregnant for the singer.

Amid the social media buzz, another alleged French lover, Ivanna Bay, disclosed that Davido also impregnated her. The artiste has kept mum about the allegations.

Meanwhile, at the Afro Nation festival Algarve Portimao in Portugal on Friday, Ivaana was spotted in the crowd as Davido performed on stage.

On Friday, via her official Instagram story, Ivanna captured herself in a short video as she stood in the crowd while the singer performed on stage for the first time since his cheating scandal came to the fore.

Ondo Chef attempts to break longest cook-a-thon record

An Ondo chef, Adeola Adeyeye, is currently trying a 150-hour cook-a-thon to break Hilda Baci’s current Guinness World Record of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Ms Adeyeye’s attempt is coming after her Ekiti counterpart, Adeparusi Damilola, known as Chef Dammy, had tried to win the longest-cooking marathon at 120 hours.

The Ondo chef started her Cookathon event on 30 June, to finish on 6 July. The event, ongoing in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has seen her achieve about 17 hours so far.

Peruzzi replies to Davido’s alleged pregnant US lover’s

Peruzzi, a Nigerian singer, has responded to Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown’s allegation that he had an affair with Chioma.

In August 2020, there were allegations that Peruzzi dated Chioma during her on-again, off-again relationship with Davido.

Ms Brown alleged last week that the rumour was true.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, where she slammed Davido, she alleged that Peruzzi had an affair with Chioma. She claimed incest was common in Davido’s circle.

Peruzzi denied the allegation and dared her to a face-to-face conversation.

Actress Etinosa recounts domestic violence experience

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia went emotional as she narrated her domestic violence ordeal with her estranged husband.

The actress revealed that she took to illicit substances to escape from the incessant abuses unleashed by her ex-husband.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, she disclosed that she married at 22 and almost died from his brutal domestic violence. The Computer Engineering graduate noted that she left the marriage when she was convinced he would not change.

Etinosa said, “It got to a point where I was on drugs. Whenever he is coming home, normally, as a woman, you should be happy that your husband is coming home, but I just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him. Just so that there would be peace.”

Model Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53

British model Naomi Campbell welcomed her second child at the age of 53, noting that it was never late to become a mother.

The international model had her first child, a baby girl, at 50 in 2021.

On Thursday, via her Instagram page, she posted a photo of the newborn boy in her arms, bundled up in a white beanie and matching outfit. The photo shows Campbell and her daughter holding hands with the baby.

Her caption read, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,”

Following her announcement, several celebrities and fans sent their congratulatory messages and wishes.

Toke Makinwa bashes troll over her BBL

It is no longer news that Media Personality Toke Makinwa is one Nigerian celebrity who has undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift, admitted to it and flaunted it.

On Saturday, Ms Makinwa, who is currently in Spain for a vacation, shared, via her Instagram handle, some photos from her stay.

Flaunting her body curves in a tight-fitted dress, the actress captioned her post, “Raaaataaaaaataaaaaa”.

However, mixed reactions trailed the post, causing controversy. A troll reacted by saying, “I am sure this is for those trying to taste you because they see you as someone they can buy with a price tag. Ponder on this.”

In response, Toke Makinwa said the troll was not close to the tax bracket for a conversation about her body.

Sammie Okposo’s wife celebrates her 13th wedding anniversary without her husband

Late Gospel Artiste Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, has taken to social media to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary without her husband.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, and 2023 would have been their 13th year together but for his demise on 25 November 2022.

On Saturday, via a series of pictures on her Instagram page, Ozioma expressed how much she missed her husband while reflecting on their shared memories.

Her caption read, “Happy anniversary, my King. I will always love you, Dim Oma. Dim Oma @sammieokposo. This day brings back memories of the times we spent together. If only you were here today…Happy anniversary, my king. Happy anniversary to us.”

Kemi Adetiba’s new deal with Netflix

After a three-year hiatus, Nollywood filmmaker and director Kemi Adetiba has disclosed her new deal with the popular movie streaming platform Netflix.

As part of her new deal, Adetiba disclosed that she would be releasing her upcoming project, “To Kill A Monkey,” exclusively on Netflix.

The director also revealed through the video she posted on her Instagram her plans to return to the industry after her break.

While unboxing a package sent to her from Netflix, she expressed her enthusiasm for the industry’s growth in the past few years and eagerness to return to the ring.

She further hinted that she would work with Chidi Mokeme, an actor, on the project. However, the release date or details were not revealed.

Charly Boy faces criticism over comments on France riot

Nigerian singer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has faced criticisms over his recent comments on a riot currently going on in France.

The riot was caused by the death of a 17-year-old Algerian migrant, identified as Nahel, during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on June 29.

Reacting to the incident, the singer made a statement some interpreted as inciting Nigerian youth to violence.

On Friday, Via his Twitter handle, Charly Boy said, “This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France, where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities! Karma from Africa? I await the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand.”

Many have criticised the activist over his comments, particularly the Director of Media and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, who urged security agencies to call him to order.

Gospel Singer Funmi Aragbaye berates colleague Tope Alabi for using ‘Aboru Aboye’

Yoruba Gospel singer Funmi Aragbaye berated her colleague Tope Alabi for singing with controversial Yoruba terminology in a viral video.

Alabi was said to have used the term ‘Aboru Aboye’, popularly used by the Ifa Worshippers in Yoruba culture. The viral video became controversial due to Tope’s usage of the term, with many sharing their thoughts

On Saturday, in an interview with The Punch, Funmi, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Gospel Musician Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), asserted that Tope likes to think of herself as higher than God.

She said, ”Tope Alabi believes she is above everyone and God. She is not a member of GOMAN, nor is she a member of any other gospel association. She thinks she is too much for it. She doesn’t belong to anyone; she is neither here nor there.”

