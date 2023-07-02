The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has asked the leadership of the National Assembly to make policies that will help President Bola Tinubu achieve his campaign promises.

Mr Adamu gave the advice on Saturday when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, led members of the Senate to his Keffi residence in Nasarawa State.

The APC national chairman said the only way to support the administration of Mr Tinubu is to ensure that members of the two legislative chambers are united.

“Nigerians expect a lot through you and that can only be achieved through a united legislature and the executive working in sync in bipartisan manner.

“As the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, you have the knowledge, experience and what it takes for the two arms of government to work in harmony for the peace and development of our country,” he said.

Mr Adamu congratulated the senate president and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, for their emergence as leaders of the upper legislative chamber.

He said, “I congratulate you and your deputy on your emergence as the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate respectively. Your emergence was a great relief to the party.

“Contests for offices are over, it is now time for governance. There must be effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive in the overall interest of our people.”

In his remarks, Mr Akpabio extended appreciation to the leadership of the APC for their support.

“Sallah is a period to exchange love which is what Islam enjoins us to do. We are here to pay Sallah homage to a man of honour, to give respect to whom it is due.

“We thank the leadership of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) through you for the role you played which led to the success of the National Assembly leadership elections.

“We also thank the Almighty Allah for keeping you alive and we pray that He keeps you alive in good health for more contributions to the development of the youth of this country.

“As I have been saying, the 10th National Assembly will support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed. We will put laws in place to support the Renewed Hope agenda of this administration in the overall interest of national peace, unity and development.”

