President Bola Tinubu recognises that Nigeria is being looked upon for leadership and is prepared to step up to the challenge, his spokesperson has said.

Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, made this known to State House Correspondents on Saturday following the visit of President Umaro Embaló of Guinea Bissau to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

Mr Alake told journalists that while the visit was private, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He also highlighted that the visit allowed Mr Embaló, currently Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries.

“President Embalo commended the laudable policy initiatives of President Tinubu in the last month and added that everyone in the international community has been commending the giant strides of the Nigerian leader.

“He came to pay his solidarity and bond with a brother African head of State, in the first instance, particularly as a brother Head of State in West Africa.

“This is a commendable sign of things to come in the entire West African region in terms of the atmosphere generated by Nigeria’s giant steps in the last month and the need for Nigeria to take its rightful place in African affairs.

“Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet,” he said.

On the entourage of the visiting Guinea-Bissau leader were his Special Adviser Caramo Camara, Chief of Staff Califa Soares, Diplomatic Advisor Alfredo Cabral and Image Operator Bonifacio Correia.

Those who joined President Tinubu to receive the Guinea-Bissau President included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Mr Alake.

President Embaló was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

