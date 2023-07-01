The presidents of the Republic of Congo and South Africa at the new global financing pact in Paris asked world leaders present to invest in the Inga Dam electrification project.

Echoing the desire of his Congo counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa speaking at the closing ceremony of the summit said, “ to prove that this summit is not a summit where we just talk, flowing from the Paris COP as well as others, let us now put money on the table and collectively say we are going to address this mega project; a mega project which will, in the end, generate electricity for up to 12 to 15 African countries.”

He noted that he was speaking in support of President Denis Nguesso of Congo who had earlier mentioned it at the heads of state dinner.

Mr Ramaphosa said if something as practical as funding the electrification of the Inga Dam which according to him could generate up to 70,000 megawatts, Africans will now be convinced that these summits are really meaningful.

“We will now go home and say you know what, it is worthwhile going to these summits, coming to Europe and listening to all the promises because they are willing to act on their promises,” he said.

The South African president added that multilateral development banks present at the summit could actually fund the project and develop several power stations from the dam.

Mr Ramaphosa noted that the dam project would be one of the most important outcomes of the reform of the financial architecture being called for, adding that he believes the project will add a lot of value.

“… let us get that done and then we will be convinced that you are serious with the promises that you make,” he said.

Energy Poverty in Africa

Africa has an energy challenge; according to the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), over 640 million Africans have no access to energy, corresponding to an electricity access rate for African countries at just over 40 per cent, the lowest in the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report, said the number of people without electricity almost halved between 2010 and 2021 from 1.1 billion to 675 million respectively.

Going by the findings of the WHO report, “recent progress is not on track to reach universal access by 2030.”

Energy security in Africa is at the heart of the continent’s development.

Ifeoma Malo an energy policy expert and co-founder Clean Technology Hub Nigeria, said the Inga Dam project will greatly expand the region’s electrical generation capacity, supplying millions of people with reliable and affordable electricity.

“This would significantly help electrification efforts and ease the region’s energy poverty problem,” she said.

Although the project holds a lot of positives for the region including employment opportunities, and industrialisation amongst others, there are downsides which the government must address beforehand.

Ms Malo notes that the Grand Inga Dam has caused a lot of negative social implications including displacing thousands of people. “We would advise the DRC government to prioritise the restoration of Inga Dams I and II in order to meet its design output and obligations.”

She further advises that the government should make efforts to rehouse or compensate persons who have been displaced from their homes as a result of the construction of these Inga I and II dams, adding that if the existing Inga dams fail to provide demonstrable benefit to the people of DRC, the government should stop investing in hydroelectric developments.

However, “if it is important for the project to continue, the DRC government has to establish a public-private partnership with an investor who has the resources to bring this project to fruition and continually ensure it delivers to the required benefit realisation it was designed for,” she added.

The Inga Dam

According to International Rivers, the Grand Inga is the world’s largest proposed hydropower scheme. It is the centrepiece of a grand vision to develop Africa’s power system.

It is the fourth and largest of a series of dams that have been built or are proposed for the lower end of the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Grand Inga will generate 40, 000 MW, and will be constructed in 6 phases of which the Inga III Dam is the first phase. Power generated from the dam would be double the capacity of the largest dam in the world, the Three Gorges Dam in China.

Ms Malo agrees that financial incentives will help the completion of the project but warns that the sensitivity of the region must be taken into consideration given the country’s history of corruption, political instability and exploitation.

Financial interventions should be smart and accountability be demanded in the implementation of the project, she said.

Ms Malo asked the African Development Bank and any other financial institution not to finance this project until the existing dams are fully operational and a plan for maintaining the dams and transmission systems is in place.

“…until a full analysis of how the dams will affect the Congo Plume has been completed and reviewed by climate experts; and until a binding legal agreement detailing compensation between the government of the DRC and communities displaced by Inga I and II is renegotiated.”

However, when successfully implemented, the project will contribute immensely to the energy security of the DRC, and the continent as a whole and contribute greatly to rural electrification and regional economic cooperation.

“The Inga dam has more benefits than downsides and should be leveraged in increasing access to power in Africa,” Ms Malo said.

This report is produced in fulfilment of the UNESCO & CIJ London Climate Change in News Media project facilitated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

