The Police Command in Cross River has launched a manhunt for the alleged killers of a woman accused of witchcraft in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, has directed that the perpetrators be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

This is contained in a statement by the command spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, on Saturday.

The commissioner, who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that no person had the right to take another life under any guise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased, Martina Itagbor, a mother of four, was accused of witchcraft following the death of two young men in a car crash that injured many.

Following the accusation, the mother of four was beaten and burnt to death by some youths of the Old Ntem community in the Akamkpa council area of Cross River.

The Police said the heinous crime was one the police frowned at and would do everything necessary to ensure such did not repeat itself.

He said, “The issue of jungle justice is one crime that the Police do not take lightly, and as such, we have already commenced a manhunt for those responsible for the dastardly act.

“Those responsible, no matter highly placed, will be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

Governor reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Bassey Otu has said that the state, like every other part of the country, is governed by constitutional order and that no form of brigandage and criminal acts will be tolerated.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, Mr Otu directed the law enforcement agency to arrest and ensure that the perpetrators met the laws’ full weight.

The governor said that the allegation if proven true, was repulsive and against all civility.

“My attention has been drawn to the alleged burning to death of a citizen of the state in Akammkpa Local Government Area of the state by some unscrupulous, wild and criminally-minded youths,

“It is sheer savagery and cowardice for the youths or anybody to take the laws into their hands, more so, involving a helpless woman.

According to the governor, “Such abhorrent acts have no place in our constitutional democracy that Nigeria practices, which our state is part of.

“Our people must do away with all relics of culture that promote violence, murder and criminality, such as in this instance.

“To this end, I am directing the Commissioner of Police in the state to mobilise all tactical and investigative assets and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice.

“I further wish to warn against all of such acts as we have laws and statutes to deal with such wrongdoings and disagreements.” (NAN)

