The Naira on Friday dropped against the dollar, exchanging at N769.25 at the investors and exporters window.
The Naira depreciated by 0.82 per cent compared with N763, which it exchanged for the dollar before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday that began on 28 June.
The open indicative rate closed at N758.52 to one dollar on Friday.
An exchange rate of N841 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N769.25.
On Friday, 263.45 million dollars were traded at the investors’ and exporters’ window. (NAN)
