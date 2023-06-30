Nigerians have expressed outrage over a viral video which shows a police car running over a handcuffed man in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Ekpoma area of the state.

In the 19-second clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a handcuffed man is lying on a road while a police vehicle – a Sienna car – runs over him.

People screamed for the officers to stop while the handcuffed man was powerless beneath the vehicle.

The video did not show how many officers were involved in the act.

Immediately the car ran over the man; the angry crowd surged towards it. The driver stopped, opened the car door and fled the scene.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, described the incident as “unpoliced”, adding that he has contacted the commissioner of police in Edo State.

“I don’t think a normal human being can do this. To crush a man with a car? This is unbelievable. We need to take urgent action on this. It is strange to me as a person,” he said in a Twitter post.

Officers arrested

The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Adamu Dankwara, condemned the officers’ action, describing it as “barbaric, inhumane and unprofessional.”

Mr Dankwara’s reaction is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor.

Mr Nwabuzor disclosed that seven officers were involved in the incident, and they were all arrested. He assured that “justice will be served.”

He identified the leader of the police team as Magdalene Osayande, an assistant superintendent of police.

The arrested officers are detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, where they are being interrogated, Mr Nwabuzor said.

The police spokesperson identified the victim as Success Ehimare. He said he was “intercepted” with an unregistered Lexus car and allegedly refused to show the vehicle’s papers to the officers.

According to him, Mr Ehimare became aggressive, attacked the officers, “inflicted injuries” on them and “destroyed” the police vehicle.

He said the victim had received treatment at a hospital and was in good condition after the incident.

