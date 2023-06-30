Three persons died, while one other sustained injury in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday.
The accident involved a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number BDG 426 HT and a DAF truck marked RNG 558 XC.
It was gathered that the Sienna driver rammed into the DAF truck coming out of a trailer park.
Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta.
Mrs Okpe disclosed that the accident occurred around Total Petrol Station on the expressway.
According to her, seven people were involved in the accident, including four male adults, two female adults, and one child.
Mrs Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Sienna driver.
“The injured victim was taken to Isaara General Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.
“Operatives are still on ground managing the traffic situation,” she said.
Mrs Okpe stated that the Sector Commander had cautioned motorists on excessive speed and advised them to use common sense speed limits.
