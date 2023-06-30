The Nigeria military on Friday pulled out of service, the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, following the change of leadership of the armed forces by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu had on 19 June approved the appointment of new service chiefs, which culminated in the retirement of the former chiefs from the service of the armed forces.

The president named Christopher Musa, a major general, as Mr Irabor’s replacement.

Pulling Out Parade is a traditional military ceremony to mark officers’ retirement from service, which involves a review of parade by the retiring senior officer

The ceremony also involves a march past by troops and pull out of the retired officer by top generals.

Mr Irabor said that he left the Nigeria Armed Forces bigger, stronger and more capable of delivering on its constitutional mandate.

The former CDS said he felt honoured to be pulled out after 37 years of unblemished service to the nation and has served as the CDS in the past 29 months.

According to him, ensuring national security in a large and diverse country like Nigeria is not an easy task.

“In 2021, the nation’s security situation was admittedly in a state of dynamic flux.

“Efforts made by the Federal Government of Nigeria using the armed forces in collaboration with the police, other security agencies and critical stakeholders were in different stages of gestation.

“We were encouraged to pursue these measures in addition to other initiatives to reinvigorate the national security architecture to deliver critical national security functions.

“I make bold to say that I’m leaving the armed forces of Nigeria today, bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate and national security functions,” he said.

The event was attended by the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Kana.

Also in attendance were former defence chiefs, including Ibrahim Ogohi, Marshal Oluseyi Petirin, Alexander Ogomudia, Martin Luther Agwai, and Gabriel Olonisakin.

Others at the event were the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, a lieutenant general, the current Chief of Defence Staff, Mr Musa and the three services’ chiefs.

(NAN)

