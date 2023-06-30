Three suspects arrested over the lynching of a naval officer attached to the Imeri Naval College near Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday have narrated the events that led to the tragic incident.

The suspects – Francis Shagari, 17; Sambo Ayomide, 20; and Johnson Adeleke, 20 – spoke on Thursday when they were paraded by the police in Akure, the state capital. The police said three other suspects in the incident remained at large.

The police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the three suspects were arrested while trying to flee Idoani.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Sambo, said a minor altercation on the road led to the tragedy.

Mr Sambo said the officer, identified as M. Akingbohun, had slapped his friend on the face during the altercation, but passers-by had stepped in to resolve the issue after which they dispersed from the scene.

However, he said shortly after they left the scene, one of the suspects, Mr Adeleke, suspected that the man who allegedly slapped him might have been a fake military officer, hence they (suspects) decided to go after him to ascertain his identity.

He said they took a motorcycle and traced the officer until they found him in the town.

Mr Sambo said they immediately pounced on the officer, severely beating him up before abandoning him. The victim was later confirmed dead in hospital.

Mr Adeleke, a co-suspect, said it was one Femi who later sent an SMS to inform them that the officer had died.

He said the three of them decided to meet in a school in the community to decide what to do next. However, some military and the police officers soon arrived in the school.

Mr Sambo was arrested in the school but the other two escaped until they were later picked up at different locations.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said the suspects were arrested by the military and the police.

She said the suspects would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

“We are on the lookout for the fleeing motorbike rider who took the suspects to where they attacked the late naval officer,” she added.

