President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to exercise patience as he unveils more reforms to transform the country.

The president said this during a ‘Thank you’ visit to the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, at his palace in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrival of Mr Tinubu in Ogun on a visit to two traditional rulers.

The president landed at 10:18 a.m. at Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode and immediately went to the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona.

He departed after an hour meeting behind closed-door with the monarch.

In his entourage were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila and presidential spokesperson, Dele Alake.

Speaking at the palace of the Alake in Abeokuta, the president thanked leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the success of the party in the state in the presidential election.

Mr Tinubu promised that Nigerians will soon start experiencing the positive changes that they desire.

He said although he is not in hurry to deliver on his campaign promises, he pleaded with Nigerians to bear the “baby step pain” with patience as he leads the country in the right direction.

“I am here still making that pledge of the campaign promise that there is no difference between us and any member of the Nigerian family. I have seen that in France during the discussion that we are the children of the same parents living in the same house. We are only sleeping in different rooms. Just recognise that. Let us be united, no distraction, we will arrive at the destination, a positive destination for this country and it is all in our hands to make history and I promise that.

“Nigeria will see positive changes as we move along. Just go through these baby steps of pain, baby steps of pain. I am taking baby steps as the president, not marching in a hurry, being ready to listen, maintain an open door policy, let the freedom flow, let the confidence return to Nigeria.

“Having achieved the prayer point of “Emilokan”and then being here, I have redeemed a pledge that I will be back with victory and the crown.”

The president however, asked for prayers from members of the public, declaring that the task ahead remains a collective duty.

“Now, what I ask for is prayers that will help the country and we are determined to help our country, to steer the ship of the nation, build a good team, positive for this country and deliver on all the promises that I have made.

“The hope is recharged, is here. That hope will never fade. That hope will recharge your life in positive manner.

“This country is the only country that we have. I have been a refugee, I know what it is to be a refugee in another country and my green passport is what I still have now.

“We need your prayers, we need your support, we need your interventions to get our people a changed mind, so that the economic prosperity of this country being opened up will affect all of us positively.”

