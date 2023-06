President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria, on Tuesday, after his trip to France and London.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu’s trip to France was his first foreign trip since he assumed office as Nigeria’s president on 29 May.

After attending a summit on restructuring global finance at the French capital Paris, Mr Tinubu travelled to London for a private visit, his office said.

He returned to Nigeria on Tuesday and arrived at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Dele Alake, Mr Tinubu was welcomed by a large crowd at the Lagos airport.

The Nigerian leader is expected to celebrate Thursday’s Sallah in Lagos where he will join hundreds of other Muslims to say the Eid prayer at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground.

Read the full statement by Mr Alake below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU RECEIVES TUMULTUOUS WELCOME UPON RETURN TO LAGOS

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound gratitude to Nigerians for the overwhelming reception accorded him in Lagos on Tuesday, conveying his best wishes to all Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The President received a tumultuous welcome from a massive crowd of Nigerians upon his return to Lagos, following his seven-day trip abroad.

He had travelled to Paris, France to attend the summit on ”A New Global Financing Pact” and had also made a brief private visit to London, United Kingdom.

As President Tinubu’s convoy made its way from Ikeja to his private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagosians lined the road from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), enthusiastically waving and expressing their joy.

This marks the President’s first visit to Lagos since his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th President on May 29, 2023.

Upon his arrival at the presidential wing of MMIA, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Acting Inspector-General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Senators and Representatives from Lagos State, as well as party officials warmly received President Tinubu.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force also mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture entertained guests.

President Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

Dele Alake

Special Adviser to the President

Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

