The Ogun State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, David Akinremi, is dead.

Mr Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police, died on Monday evening, according to family sources.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Akinremi suffered from an undisclosed ailment for some time.

He was appointed in 2021 by Governor Dapo Abiodun as the pioneer commander of the regional security outfit in Ogun.

Although there is no official confirmation from either the Corps or the deceased’s immediate family yet, the Commander of So Safe Corps, a state government security outfit, Soji Ganzallo, described Mr Akinremi’s death as a ”rude shock”.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ganzzallo described the deceased as an icon who will be greatly missed.

“The death of Mr Akinremi could be likened to the sinking of the ‘unsinkable’ and this is indeed a very big loss to Ogun State,” he said in the tribute.

“Since I met the Commander, we have been friends and brothers and he has played the role of a mentor to me and my management team till the time of his death.

“Uncle Dave, as I used to call him was a very open, blunt, wonderful, large hearted, intelligent, strategic, adaptable, adept and a very adventurous person. He was a man of integrity, who had passion for the security job, with his love for Ogun State and Nigeria at large.

“His death has left an unhealing wound in our hearts. And we shall never forget the role he played to secure Ogun State.

“Meanwhile, we commiserate with Prince Dapo Abiodun CON led Ogun State administration and the family left behind by the late Commander of Amotekun.

“We know it’s a big loss. But his good deeds and joint efforts in stabilising Ogun State security at the grassroots level lingers on in our memories.”

