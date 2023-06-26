The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday, 28 and 29 June, public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora,” the official noted.
The government urged Muslims and all Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.
“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria,” the official wrote.
Muslims worldwide will join their counterparts across the world to mark the Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday, a day after Muslims pilgrims in Saudi Arabia will climb the Mount Arafat.
