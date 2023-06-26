The federal government has suspended works on the reconstruction of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway to allow traffic flow on the facility during the Sallah celebrations.

The suspension will be effective from Tuesday to Sunday, with work resuming on Monday.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, on Monday.

The construction works have been causing a traffic jam on the expressway.

Mrs Kesha said works were suspended to ease vehicular movements throughout the festive period.

The ministry said it listened to people requesting that work be paused during the festive period to allow ease of travelling.

“Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”

