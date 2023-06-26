The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has called on the people of the state to pray for the full recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is on medical leave.

Mr Akeredolu embarked on the leave last week after handing over to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His health had been the subject of intense speculations in the state and infighting in the government that seemed to pit the governor’s family against the deputy governor.

Mr Akeredolu’s health condition was speculated to be so severe that rumours broke on at least two occasions that he was dead.

Although he has not been seen in public for a long time, his aides released a video of him watching a live broadcast of the English FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United early this month.

Reacting to continued speculations over the governor’s condition, the APC called for prayers for him and his family as the party chided the opposition over the assumptions.

In a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson in the state, Steve Otaloro, the APC accused the opposition of exploiting the ill health of the governor to score political points.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been battling health issues lately,” he said.

“It is pertinent to note that his health issue is not too serious a type that will prevent him from resuming his official position as Governor of Ondo State.

“Despite this, some individuals and groups have taken it upon themselves to spread false news and rumours about his death.

“It is disheartening to see that some people would wish death upon a fellow human being. Such actions are unfair and should be condemned by all well-meaning individuals.

“The opposition has also been quick to malign the Governor’s family, accusing them of not doing enough to take care of the Governor’s illness. Such accusations are falsely disrespectful, flippant and callous.

“Engr. Ade Adetimehin, APC chairman in Ondo State, who is not happy with rumours being peddled around the health of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, appealed for support and prayer for the governor and family.

“What Arakunrin Akeredolu and the family requires at this period is our support and prayers for the full recovery of their family patriarch. Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu and her children have been doing their best in taking care of Governor Akeredolu.

“We must continue to pray for the Governor’s recovery and stand by the family in these difficult times. He is a good man who loves the downtrodden and deserves all the support and prayers for a full recovery from his illness.”

But the spokesperson of the main opposition party in the state – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kennedy Peretei, blamed the uncertainties around the governor on the alleged ineptitude and incompetence of his media team.

Mr Peretei, reacting to Mr Otaloro’s statement, said, “From their handling of the health status to the infighting in their ranks, they have demonstrated utter confusion and lacking in what to tell the people of Ondo State.”

“How can anybody in his right senses accuse opposition parties of wishing Akeredolu dead, when indeed it is those who want to take over from Akerelodu before the end of his tenure that have sparked off all these drama?” Mr Peretei noted.

“I am not surprised because the confusion in their camp is palpable.”

