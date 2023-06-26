The Chief Electoral Commissioner and Chairman of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL), Mohamed Konneh, on Sunday, said the ECSL allowed vehicular movement during the elections as part of its determination to ensure that the process is free and peaceful.

Mr Konneh spoke at the Conference Centre in Freetown while addressing journalists and international observers about the process and the challenges faced by the commission.

“Yesterday we had (a) Saful election,” the electoral commission chief said, in reference to the local language, Krio, in which ‘Saful’ denotes peace, “taking it easy” or “relax”.

“Yesterday there was no ban on vehicular movement. It means people were free to move about their normal issues.”

The electoral commission chair noted that the move was part of his mandate to douse tension and create an atmosphere of peace for the exercise to hold.

In some parts of the West African region, elections are often held under a tense atmosphere with strict restrictions on human and vehicular movement.

But PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Saturday election was held with no restriction on vehicular movements even as security operatives were at different parts of the country to conduct random checks on some vehicles.

“That is in line with the promise we made to this country when I assumed office,” Mr Konneh said of the free movement. “That we want to supervise an election where our children will be going to school and ordinary people will be going about their normal businesses.”

The official said the election has been described as “one of the best” the nation has conducted in recent time, adding that despite attacks on ECSL staff, the commission ensured that every eligible voter was allowed to vote.

He added, however, that some staff of the commission suffered attacks in some parts of the country.

Contest

The Sierra Leonean election is considered a straight contest between the president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Julius Bio, and Samura Kamara, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Other presidential candidates in the elections are Bah Mohamed Chernoh of the National Democratic Alliance; Coker Prince, People’s Democratic Party; Jonjo Mohamed, Citizens Democratic Party; Kabuta Henry, United National Peoples Party; and Kakay Iye, Alliance Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot are Kamara Musa, Peace and Liberation Party; Margai Francis, People’s Movement For Democratic Change; Saccoh Dougakoro, Revolutionary United Front Party; Sandy Patrick, National Unity and Reconciliation Party; Sowa-Turay Mohamed, United Democratic Movement; and Williams Victor, Republic National Independent Party.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters also elected members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country’s civil war, 21 years ago.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that tallying of votes is ongoing across the different regions in the West African country.

