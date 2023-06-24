Three miners were shot dead on Friday at a mining site in Jol, a community of Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

Rwang Tengwong, the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, adding that other miners and farmers around the area have fled for fear for their safety.

This incident is coming three days after gunmen killed six members of a local vigilante group in Sambak, a community in the same local government.

According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11 a.m., when miners were going about their activities. He said two other people were injured in the incident.

The spokesperson of the group described the attack as one too many. He urged the government and security agencies to intensify efforts toward protecting lives and property in rural communities.

He said despite the deployment of mobile police officers in the area, the killing has continued unabated.

Alfred Alabo, the spokesperson of the police command in Plateau, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone for comment.

Scores of people have been killed in recent weeks in tit-for-tat attacks between farming communities and pastoralists.

On Friday, the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, reassured residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and properties.

