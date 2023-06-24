The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Lagos State University (LASU) have emerged as the most preferred tertiary institutions chosen by candidates who sat the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

While UNILORIN ranked first with 73,749 applicants, UNILAG ranked second with 60,606 applicants, and LASU ranked third with 55,964.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) gave the information on Saturday during an ongoing policy meeting chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejoh.

The University of Ilorin has consistently been the candidates’ most preferred institution for over three years.

UNILAG, which took the second position in 2020 and 2021, fell to the third position in 2022. It has, however, regained what is seemingly its traditional second position in the current admission process.

However, LASU is a new entrant on the list as it had never been on the list of the top 10.

ALSO READ: LASU denies plans to offer admission based on family ties

Another new entrant in the top ten list is the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State, which has now been ranked the ninth most preferred institution with 41,323 applicants.

Full list with the number of applicants

University of Ilorin, Kwara State (73,749)

University of Lagos (61,606)

Lagos State University, Ojo. Lagos State (55,954)

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (53,235)

Unversity of Benin, Benin City, Edo State (48,026)

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State (43,660)

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State (41,959)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State (41,759)

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State (41,323)

University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State (41,134)

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

