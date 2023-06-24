The former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, and the immediate past vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, are leading electoral observers in the ongoing general elections in Sierra Leone.

While Mr Jonathan is leading the West African Elders Forum 2023 Election Mission to Sierra Leone, Mr Osinbajo chairs a 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) for the country’s elections.

The election is considered a straight contest between the president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), Julius Bio, and Samura Kamara, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Other presidential candidates in the election are Bah Mohamed Chernoh of the National Democratic Alliance; Coker Prince, People’s Democratic Party; Jonjo Mohamed, Citizens Democratic Party; Kabuta Henry, United National Peoples Party; and Kakay Iye, Alliance Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot are Kamara Musa, Peace and Liberation Party; Margai Francis, People’s Movement For Democratic Change; Saccoh Dougakoro, Revolutionary United Front Party; Sandy Patrick, National Unity and Reconciliation Party; Sowa-Turay Mohamed, United Democratic Movement; and Williams Victor, Republic National Independent Party.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters will also elect members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country’s civil war, 21 years ago.

If no presidential candidate secures 55 per cent of valid votes cast in the first ballot, the top two candidates will slug it out in a run-off two weeks after the announcement of the first-round result, according to the electoral provisions.

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES observed that Mr Osinbajo is monitoring polling units across the city centre in Freetown, the nation’s capital.

Mr Jonathan, on his part, had on Friday met key institutions and participants in the elections, ahead of the polls.

“In continuation of our engagements with stakeholders ahead of Saturday’s general elections in Sierra Leone, WAEF Election Mission to Sierra Leone today, in Freetown, met with the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Coordinator to assess their preparedness for tomorrow’s elections,” he noted on his verified Twitter page.

“The meeting also provided the opportunity for us to reiterate the critical role of security operatives in ensuring credible elections.

“The WAEF team also participated in a briefing organized for Heads of Missions, where we compared notes on the various observations surrounding the polls.”

Voting is ongoing across polling stations in the country.

