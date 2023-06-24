Sierra Leone President Julius Bio on Saturday called for peace among voters across the West African country.

Mr Bio made the call shortly after casting his vote at polling centre 16203, Wilberforce, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The president was accompanied to the polling centre by his wife, Fatima Bio, who also cast her vote in the country’s ongoing elections for president, parliament, mayors/chairpersons and councillors.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, Mr Bio called on voters to eschew violence and conduct themselves peacefully.

He also urged voters to patiently wait for the results upon casting their votes, without casting aspersions on opposition supporters.

The president and candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is seeking a second and final term in what promises to be a straight contest between him and Samura Kamara, 72, the flagbearer of the All Peoples Congress (APC).

Other presidential candidates in the elections are Bah Mohamed Chernoh of the National Democratic Alliance; Coker Prince, People’s Democratic Party; Jonjo Mohamed, Citizens Democratic Party; Kabuta Henry, United National Peoples Party; and Kakay Iye, Alliance Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot are Kamara Musa, Peace and Liberation Party; Margai Francis, People’s Movement For Democratic Change; Saccoh Dougakoro, Revolutionary United Front Party; Sandy Patrick, National Unity and Reconciliation Party; Sowa-Turay Mohamed, United Democratic Movement; and Williams Victor, Republic National Independent Party.

In addition to the presidential ballot, Sierra Leonean voters will also elect members of parliament and local councillors in what will be the fifth election since the end of the country’s civil war, 21 years ago.

If no presidential candidate secures 55 per cent of valid votes cast in the first ballot, the top two candidates will slug it out in a run-off two weeks after the announcement of the first-round result, according to the electoral provisions.

Voting is still underway across the country as of press time Saturday afternoon.

