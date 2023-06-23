The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, affirmed the conviction of a former senator, Bassey Albert, on money laundering charges, which involved N240 million proceeds of bribery.

But the appellate court softened the punishment imposed on the convict by giving him an option of a fine as an alternative penalty to the seven years of jail time imposed on him by the trial court.

The trial judge, Aghatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, had on 1 December 2022, convicted Mr Albert on all seven charges involving money laundering and punished him with seven years’ imprisonment for each count.

The court also ordered Mr Albert to repay N240 million to the state as a condition for his release after serving the jail term.

But delivering judgment on the appeal filed by Mr Albert to challenge his conviction, the three-man panel of the appellate court led by Raphael Chikwe Agbo, on Friday, upheld his conviction of the former senator but varied the sentence by granting the appellant an option of fine.

The court also affirmed that the appellant should make restitution of N240 million, the proceeds of the alleged crime, to the federal government, a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency that prosecuted the convict, said Friday.

The statement added that Mr Albert was ordered to make the restitution through the EFCC.

Further softening the sentence imposed by the Federal High Court, the appellate court also ruled that restitution shall not be a prerequisite for his release from the correctional facility.

But the court revoked the earlier post-conviction bail.

The trial court had convicted Mr Albert, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, in the immediate-past 9th Senate, of the offences he committed while serving as the Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State between 2010 and 2014.

Mr Albert was said to have received 12 cars worth N254 million as bribes from an oil marketer, Olajidee Omokore, who was then a contractor who executed a N3 billion contract for Akwa Ibom State.

He was said to have taken the bribes as the chairperson of the state government’s Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee.

The various offences contravene Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and are punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

Mr Albert served as Commissioner for Finance in the administration of Godswill Akpabio as Governor of Akwa Ibom State. Mr Akpabio served between 2007 and 2015.

The convict was also the Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the 2023 election.

Appeal, post-conviction bail

Mr Albert was taken to Ikot Ekpene prisons to serve his term after his conviction on 1 December 2022.

But shortly after his jailing, he applied for a post-conviction bail at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

On 29 December 2022, a judge, S. I. Mark of the Federal High Court, who was then sitting as a vacation judge, granted him a post-conviction bail on health grounds.

Mr Albert was taken to the University of Teaching Hospital for a check-up after his health deteriorated while serving his prison term.

But upon release from prison, Mr Albert continued his campaign to be governor of Akwa Ibom State. Subsequently, he filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Calabar to challenge his conviction.

While arguing against the appeal, counsel for the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, urged the appellate court to uphold the lower court’s judgment, dismiss the appeal and revoke the post-conviction bail granted to the convict.

The lawyer anchored his prayers on the grounds that “the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the charge was validly filed”.

