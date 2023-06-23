The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has reiterated the determination of the military to go after terrorists, bandits and other criminals in full force.

Mr Musa, a major general, made the vow when he took over the command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from the erstwhile defence chief, Lucky Irabor, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the military under his command would go all out to ensure that Nigeria was secured.

“As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquillity in our country.

“I will assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the armed forces are up and doing and are highly professional and will be there for them.

“Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria, and anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists who thinks otherwise, should be ready to face the music.

“The Nigerian armed forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry,” he said

Mr Musa, who was appointed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, also promised to prioritise the welfare of personnel to enable the military to get the best from them, saying that a soldier that is well fed, well taken care of would give his best.

Mr Irabor, a general, urged his successor to ensure the value and professional standards of the military were upheld.

He said he had handed over to a tested and trusted officer who, by all standards, a model for the armed forces.

“I appreciate the president for finding Maj.-Gen. Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained.”

Mr Irabor added that quite a lot had been achieved and was confident that the armed forces were in the right mood to achieve set targets.

“Looking at the mood of the armed forces they will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained,” he said.

(NAN)

