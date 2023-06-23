The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) in Kaduna State has expressed hope that the newly appointed service chiefs will help clear their community of terrorists.

Birnin-Gwari is one of the most terrorised communities in Kaduna and the entire North-west region. Gangs of terrorists, locally called bandits, attack rural communities in the local government. Several hundreds of people have either been killed or kidnapped by the terrorists.

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed new service chiefs of the various arms of the Nigerian military and an Inspector General of Police.

Taoreed Lagbaja was appointed the Chief of Army Staff, Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla the Chief of Navy Staff and Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff.

The Chairman of the BEPU, Ishaq Usman, in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday while congratulating the service chiefs, said the officers and men of the army have helped to reduce insecurity in Birnin Gwari.

He noted that among the soldiers that have protected the town was Mr Lagbaja, a major general, who was the General Officer Commanding Headquarters 1 Division in Kaduna – from August 2022 – June 2023.

“The community welcomes and commends the appointment of Mr Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff; even before the appointment, our community anticipated it. This is given his commitment to combating insecurity in Nigeria.

“The community acknowledged that, when Mr Lagbaja was GOC 1 Division in Kaduna, he led troops of OPERATION SANITY to confront terrorists/bandits in Birnin-Gwari and adjoining forests, including Niger State.

“Birnin-Gwari Community is confident that, with Mr Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Mr Musa as Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), and with synergy with other relevant security agencies and support of communities, the end of terrorists/bandits in our Community, North-west and indeed Nigeria at large, is in sight.

“Their appointments are a testament to their outstanding records of service and their unwavering dedication to the defence of our nation and the reflections of their merit and unparalleled expertise in the field of military operations. Their appointments could not have come at a crucial time as their leadership will undoubtedly inspire our troops to greater heights of excellence.

“Birnin-Gwari Community encourages them to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending our nation. Indeed, their appointments have brought renewed hope for the people of the Community toward ending security challenges. The Community is ready to give all the necessary support needed for any security operation towards combating insecurity which has prevailed for far too long in the area.

“Once again, accept the Community’s heartfelt congratulations on your appointments, and we wish you every success in your new roles, the community, Mr Usman said.

