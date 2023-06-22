Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, is set to review the 2023 general elections.

The spokesperson for the commission, Festus Okoye, said it resolved to conduct the review at a meeting on Thursday.

INEC conducted the presidential and the National Assembly elections on 25 February and the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections on 18 March.

It further conducted some supplementary elections on 15 April.

The results of some of the elections are being challenged in court.

Mr Okoye said the commission had held the review meetings after every general election since 2011.

He said the 2023 general election review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the polls.

He added that the commission also welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity to discharge its responsibilities and enhance processes and procedures.

Timetable

Mr Okoye said the review would involve all of the commission’s national and state-level officials and stakeholders to learn and chart the way forward.

He said the exercise would commence with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) meeting on 4 July and end with a retreat on 5 August.

At the state level, he said the internal review would involve the commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries, some Presiding Officers, and Collation/Returning Officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media and service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“Detailed schedule of activities and timelines will be released immediately after the meeting with RECs on 4th July 2023.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

