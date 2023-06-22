Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, the venue of New Global Financing Pact summit.

He arrived at the venue in the company of his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf, and was received by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe, Catherine Colonna.

Mr Tinubu, who arrived in Paris on Tuesday, will, alongside attending the summit, hold bilateral meetings with various countries including officials of France, US and Switzerland to discuss possible ways of attracting foreign direct investments.

The financial summit hosted by France seeks to establish a system that will be more responsive, just and inclusive. A system that will fight inequalities, finance the climate transition, biodiversity protection, and move closer to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A total of 39 heads of states from around the world are expected to be part of the summit. Several multilateral development banks including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, European Union, African Union and the United Nations will also be present.

