The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has directed Samuel Ogbuku, the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), to continue as the commission’s chief executive pending the constitution of a new board by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu, two days ago, dissolved the boards of all federal parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies.

“In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices,” said the statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which announced the dissolution of the board.

In line with the directive from the presidency, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Shuaib Belgore, whose ministry oversees the activities of the NDDC, directed Mr Ogbuku to continue as the commission’s chief executive until a new board is constituted.

This was contained in a statement from the NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ibitoye Abosede on Wednesday.

“All official correspondences requiring the attention of the President should be routed through the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, who will further liaise with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for necessary action.

“You are required to provide a weekly report on your financial and procurement activities for onward transmission to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” Mr Belgore said in the communication.

The NDDC board was inaugurated in January after years without a substantive board because of the claims that the federal government wanted forensic auditors to look into the commission’s projects and financial records.

Shortly after the board’s inauguration, the commission was enmeshed in a supremacy tussle between the immediate past chairperson, Lauretta Onochie and Mr Ogbuku. This development prompted some Nigerians to call for the dissolution of the board.

