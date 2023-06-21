The Naval Headquarters has dismissed as false, the allegation that the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Awwal Gambo, a vice admiral, refused to hand over to the newly appointed chief, Emmanuel Ogalla.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director of Naval Information, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said that handing over in the military was ‘procedural’.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr Ogalla, a rear admiral, on Monday as the new chief of naval staff.

Mr Ayo-Vaughan, a commodore, said the publications by some online were malicious lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public.

“It is, therefore, necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural.

“Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give a detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign.

“Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday, June 23, in line with age-long naval tradition,” he said.

The Navy spokesperson also said that sister services were due to hand over as they had set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

He urged the public to discountenance the “malicious publication and erroneous information”, which was the figment of the reporter’s imagination.

(NAN)

