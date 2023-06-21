The Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the reinstatement of Mahdi Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara State.

He was removed from office in February last year.

The order came about three weeks after the end of the tenure of his mandate and the inauguration of the newly elected governor and deputy governor of the state.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by Mr Gusau, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, ruled that his ouster from office was null and void, having taken place in disregard of pending proceedings and a court order.

The judge set aside all the steps and actions taken by the House of Assembly, former Governor Bello Matawalle and the state’s Chief Judge in the purported removal of Mr Gusau during the pendency of the suit in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ekwo held their steps were an aberration and could not stand.

“I agree with the learned silk for the plaintiff/applicant that the court must protect its dignity by reprimanding the 5th, 6th and 7th defendants (speaker, governor and chief judge) and undoing the steps, acts or proceedings taken in the impeachment while this suit was pending,” he ruled.

The judge also held that, contrary to the argument of counsel for the 5th to 38th defendants, no judicial authorities cited and relied upon by the defendants supported litigants to take extra-judicial action while a case was pending in court.

“Once parties have turned their dispute over to the court for determination, the right to resort to self-help ends.

“So, It is not permissible for one of the parties to take any step of complete helplessness, or which may give the impression that the court Is being used as a mere subterfuge, to tie the result of litigation and the appropriate order of court before acting further,” he said.

Rift

The Zamfara State House of Assembly controversially removed Mr Gusau about 16 months ago, disregarding a court order directing a stay of action on steps for his removal from office.

Twenty of the 24 members of the House of Assembly voted for his removal on 23 February 2022 on allegations of “abuse of office, criminal self-enrichment using public funds and failure to discharge official duties”.

The state legislature’s action followed a political rift after Mr Gusau refused to join the governor, Mr Matawalle, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a show of loyalty to the governor in the wake of the political differences between him and his deputy, the state lawmakers had threatened to remove the deputy governor last year over alleged misconduct.

A major allegation counted against him by the lawmakers was that he held a political rally amidst killings in the state. But he denied any wrongdoing.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, later in July 2021, restrained the lawmakers and the state’s Chief Judge from taking steps to impeach the deputy governor.

The state House of Assembly started fresh moves to remove the deputy governor in February 2022.

The lawmakers subsequently served him an impeachment notice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 18 lawmakers voted for continuing the impeachment process, paving the way for the state’s Chief Judge to set up a panel to investigate the deputy governor.

Suit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Matawalle, with members of the National Assembly from the state and members of the state House of Assembly, had all defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 29 June 2021.

Following their defection, the PDP and Mr Gusau, who refused to defect to the APC with them, filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In their suit, they sought an order declaring the seats of the defecting lawmakers vacant because they had abandoned the party on whose platform they were elected.

The plaintiffs had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, President of the Senate, House of Representatives Speaker and House of Assembly Speaker as 1st to 5th defendants, respectively.

Also joined in the suit were Zamfara State Governor, Chief Judge Bello Matawalle, the three senators, House of Representatives members and all members of the state’s House of Assembly as 6th to 38th defendants, respectively.

They sought an order of mandatory injunction compelling INEC to accept the list of the PDP candidates issued to hold and occupy the governor’s office and the state and federal lawmakers.

They also sought an order for INEC to issue certificates of return to each of the said candidates to hold and occupy the offices purportedly occupied by members of the APC “in defiance of the decision of the Supreme Court in SC. 377/2019: APC v. Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and others for the unspent electoral term of office of May 29, 2019, to May 28, 2013.”

They also sought an order compelling the defendants to swear in Mr Gusau as governor on PDP’s platform to complete the tenure of office, among others.

On 19 July 2021, the court restrained the House of Assembly from proceeding with its planned impeachment of Mr Gusau as deputy governor.

The court gave the order following an ex parte application brought by the PDP’s lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, in which he argued that the House of Assembly, Mr Matawalle and others were planning to remove Mr Gusau from office for refusing to defect to APC.

Despite the court’s order, Mr Gusau was removed by the House of Assembly after receiving the investigative panel report constituted by the Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu.

The plaintiffs, however, filed a motion on notice seeking an order restoring the status quo of Mr Gusau wholly to the position as of 8 July 2021 when this suit was commenced.

They also sought an order setting aside all the steps taken by the defendants in furtherance of the purported impeachment proceedings.

NAN reports that though the suit was filed on 8 July 2021, the plaintiffs amended the originating summons.

(NAN)

