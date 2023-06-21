Fourteen of the 19 commissioner designates nominated by the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, are former commissioners, aides and associates of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Mr Yusuf submitted the list of his nominees to the state’s assembly on Tuesday.

Mr Yusuf’s deputy Aminu Abdulsalam, the chief of staff to Mr Kwankwaso, was also among those named as commissioners.

Umar Doguwa, a former commissioner for higher education; Ali Makoda, a former commissioner for environment, Ladidi Garko, a former information commissioner; Abubakar Labaran, a former commissioner for health and Danjuma Mahmoud, a former accountant-general of the state, were also nominated commissioners.

Other aides who worked under Mr Kwankwaso who were nominated commissioners include Baba Dantiye, a former chief press secretary to Mr Kwankwaso, and Muhammed Diggol, a former head of Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

Other political associates of Mr Kwankwaso who were nominated are Adamu Kibiya, Hamza Safiyanu, Nasiru Garo, Tajo Zaura, and Yusuf Kofar-Mata.

Musa Shanono, a former commissioner for agriculture in the administration of a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, was also nominated. Similarly, Haruna Dederi, a former federal lawmaker and commissioner for justice under the Shekarau administration, also made the list.

The political associates of the governor who made the list are Abbas Sani-Abbas, Marwan Ahmad, and Tijjani Auwal

Aisha Saji, a 44-year-old health worker and an ex-chairperson of the Kwankwasiyya Trustee Women Network in Kano, was also named on the list.

The commissioners were screened on Wednesday by the state’s House of Assembly.

The screening commenced after a motion by the Majority Leader, Lawan Dala, the member representing Dala Constituency.

The motion was seconded by Muhammed Ibrahim, the member representing Doguwa Constituency.

The assembly directed the clerk, Ali Maje, to usher in the commissioner nominees upon which the lawmakers interviewed them to ascertain their eligibility, the spokesperson of the Assembly, Uba Abdullahi, said.

Mr Abdullahi said after the screening the speaker of the House, Isma’il Falgore, adjourned the sitting to Thursday for further deliberation.

