A veteran journalist, Folu Olamiti, has outlined how President Bola Tinubu should combat corruption.

Mr Olamiti urged Mr Tinubu to tackle malpractices from the top echelons of his government.

He spoke on Tuesday at a two-day capacity-building training organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for journalists in Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists at the event, Mr Olamiti said Mr “Tinubu must be fair in tackling corruption. When you want to tackle corruption, begin from the top.”

Mr Olamiti, whose journalism career spanned five decades, advised the president to cut down on the cost of governance.

“Let us look into the humongous salaries of legislators and long convoys of government officials. The president must cut down on these things,” he said.

He touched on the issue of Nigeria’s fuel subsidy fraud, urging the president to revisit its investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr Tinubu, in his inaugural address on 29 May, announced the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), widely known as petrol.

The presidential announcement led to a nearly 200 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol.

“We want relief for the masses. It is not enough to remove fuel subsidy. He (Mr Tinubu) must reduce the number of cars in the convoys of public officers.

“The government should retrieve the fuel subsidy funds from persons who stole them. He should revisit the fraud in Nigeria’s subsidy regime,” Mr Olamiti advised Mr Tinubu.

Corruption remains a recurring issue in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Many Nigerians have consistently called for tougher measures against the menace of corruption.

But the country’s corruption perception index has continued to deep over the years, with ratings from global anti-corruption watchdogs like Transparency International.

Tasks journalists on investigative reporting

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Role of the Media in Fighting Corruption,’ Mr Olamiti said journalists have the constitutional duty to hold the government accountable to the people.

He cautioned journalists against unethical conduct, saying it erodes public confidence and trust.

Recalling his experiences as a reporter, Mr Olamiti urged “journalists to seek alternative ways of funding investigative stories.”

Similarly, the chairman of ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye, advised journalists against fake news.

“Fake news and biased reporting threatens all of us. It threatens the stability of the state, and it threatens professional competencies and our livelihoods.”

Mr Owasanyo, a law professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), noted that the training was an opportunity for the anti-graft agency and journalists to close ranks about deciding how to “continue to communicate professionally bearing the risk of reporting fake news in mind.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

