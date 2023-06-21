Apart from attending the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu also hopes to use the trip to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria, an aide has said.

The president’s spokesperson, Dele Alake, stated this while addressing journalists in Paris, France.

He said Mr Tinubu, who arrived Paris on Tuesday, is in France “to attend the summit and network in order to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Nigeria.”

Referencing the policy changes made by the president since assuming office on 29 May, including the unification of exchange rates, Mr Alake said the injection of foreign exchange into the Nigerian economy is important while the economy stabilises.

“There is a new sheriff in town and Nigeria is back on the map,” he said, adding that the president is in France to sell Nigeria to the world.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week announced the unification of all segments of the Nigerian forex market.

It collapsed all windows into the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window.

According to the CBN, the move is part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to improve liquidity and stability in the market and attract foreign investors into the Nigerian economy.

Since the policy change, the naira has traded on the I&E window at amounts close to the price it trades at the parallel market.

Apart from the currency policy, Mr Tinubu also announced the removal of fuel subsidies in his first day in office. The removal of subsidy on petrol is expected to make more funds available to the government to spend on critical areas of the economy like health and education.

Mr Alake noted that the president has since received commendation for these policies and the financial markets also indicate a favourable trend.

He said some heads of state who are impressed by Mr Tinubu’s financial policy directions have indicated interest to invest in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Tinubu arrives Paris for financing pact summit

“About three to four heads of state have since indicated interest in partnering with Nigeria: US, France, Switzerland and other financial institutions,” he said.

Additionally, the previous restrictive nature of the business environment in Nigeria had sent investors out but the Tinubu government is hopeful that with liberalising the economy, investors will be incentivized to return, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

