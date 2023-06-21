The economic policies of President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office last month have been notiiced arounf the world including by potential investors in the UK who are “responding very positively,” the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said Wednesday.

Mr Montgomery stated this after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

“As I discussed with His Excellency, the big economic decisions being taken by this government are really important and are being noticed around the world: the removal of subsidy; the exchange rate reform, all of that create a much better investment environment,” he said.

“I was in London last week; I was briefing my ministers, but I was also talking to British business in finance, banking and investment sectors. They are all responding very positively to these first decisions.”

Mr Mongomery, however, acknowleded that some of the policies were not having immediate impacts on challenges faced by Nigerians such as high inflation and unemployment.

“We know that there are tough times that are going on at the moment: inflation and unemployment. The vice president and I also touched on some of the measures that might be possible to cushion the blow of some of these economic pressures,” he said.

